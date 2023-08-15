New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

