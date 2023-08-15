United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,120,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

UNFI opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

