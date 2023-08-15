Boston Partners Purchases 52,122 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 829,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DAR opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.