Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AES were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.19%.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

