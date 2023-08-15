Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nomura Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Nomura has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nomura by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 583,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

