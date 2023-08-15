NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 812,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at 11.22 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 9.14 and a 12 month high of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.88 and its 200 day moving average is 11.38.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 11.78 per share, for a total transaction of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.78 per share, for a total transaction of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,639 shares of company stock worth $192,116 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

