Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 374,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 646,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 106,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

