Short Interest in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Drops By 20.0%

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

