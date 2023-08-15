NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NI by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NI by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NODK stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. NI has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

