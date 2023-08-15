Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Update

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
Insider Activity at Prelude Therapeutics
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
