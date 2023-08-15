Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Short Interest Update

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Insider Activity at Prelude Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 569.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

