RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFACW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

