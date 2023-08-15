NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextNav stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ NNAVW opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. NextNav has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

nextnav’s (formerly known as commlabs) is the developer of a next generation location enabling technology that brings accurate location service, with carrier-grade reliability, into buildings and urban areas where satellite-based gps signals can’t reach. nextnav is deploying a dedicated, wide-area terrestrial network exclusively for the provision of location information with “store level / floor level” accuracy across an entire metropolitan area.

