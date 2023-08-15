Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Invivyd, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Invivyd in a report released on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Invivyd Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

About Invivyd

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $16,739,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 17.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

