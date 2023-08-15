Short Interest in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Declines By 20.6%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance
NZAC opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF
The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
