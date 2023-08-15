Short Interest in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Declines By 20.6%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

NZAC opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

