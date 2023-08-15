Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of GANX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

