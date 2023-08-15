SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SharpLink Gaming Price Performance
SBET stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.
SharpLink Gaming Company Profile
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
