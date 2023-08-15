SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SBET stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

