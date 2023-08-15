Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

NLTX opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,437,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

