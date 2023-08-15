Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Megaport stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

