Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
