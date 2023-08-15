Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Scotiabank

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,505,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

