Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $737,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $11,071,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 191.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 92,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.