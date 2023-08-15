New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

