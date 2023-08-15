New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 7,499 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
