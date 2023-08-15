New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,330 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

