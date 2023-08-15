New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 6,943 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

