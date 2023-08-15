New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,015 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

