New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 545,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

NYSE GRC opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

GRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

