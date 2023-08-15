249,956 Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of EQRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter valued at $13,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the first quarter valued at $12,131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 69.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. EQRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.