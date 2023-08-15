8,242 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,034,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284,081 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AYX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

