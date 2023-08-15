Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.6 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.41. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.