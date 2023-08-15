New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.00. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

