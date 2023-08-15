New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

