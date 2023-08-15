New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

