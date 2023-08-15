New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 673.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,278.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,103,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

