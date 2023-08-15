Moody’s Co. (MCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on September 8th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Moody’s stock opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,388 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,549 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

