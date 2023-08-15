Federal Signal Co. (FSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

FSS opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

