Park National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.