Park National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Park National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
Park National Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.
About Park National
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park National
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.