TRON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $155.48 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and $155.48 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,468,726,652 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.

