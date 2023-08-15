Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – ReWalk Robotics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/23/2023 – ReWalk Robotics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 3.8 %

RWLK opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $133,583 and have sold 60,090 shares valued at $38,254. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

