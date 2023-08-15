Doximity (DOCS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/9/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $24.00.

8/9/2023 – Doximity had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $27.00.

8/3/2023 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

DOCS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Doximity by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

