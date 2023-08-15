Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS: ANDHF) recently:
- 8/3/2023 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50.
- 8/3/2023 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.75 to C$55.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$56.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
