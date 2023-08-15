Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $193.38 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $193.38 million and $30.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 348,421,358 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

