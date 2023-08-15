WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,179.47

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.45 million and $1,179.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00278307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003454 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

