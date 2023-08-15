Euler Self Reported Market Cap Hits $43.09 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $43.09 million and $315,595.70 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

