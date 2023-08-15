AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.26.

APP stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 662.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

