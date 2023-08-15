Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$14.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.39 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

