tomiNet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.72 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $173.77 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00008947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.75597373 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,708,755.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

