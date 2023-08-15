GeniuX (IUX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128,375.59

GeniuX (IUX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $713,369.97 and $128,375.59 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
