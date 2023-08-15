ABCMETA (META) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $889,280.61 and $97.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017587 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013845 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.03 or 1.00036576 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.
ABCMETA Token Profile
META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.
ABCMETA Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.