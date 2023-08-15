ABCMETA (META) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $889,280.61 and $97.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

