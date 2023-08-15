Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $77.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $158.54 or 0.00539910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,363.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00278307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.81 or 0.00796250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00058900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00121574 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,318,603 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.