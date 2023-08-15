Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $2.57 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $417.29 million and $11.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00008759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

